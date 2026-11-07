Israeli Fire Hits South Lebanon Olive Harvest, Man Seized
(MENAFN) Israeli forces opened fire near Lebanese farmers harvesting olives and detained a resident during an incursion into Deir Mimas on Friday, part of a wave of attacks across four districts of southern Lebanon, a national news agency reported.
The incidents, logged between early Friday and 1415GMT, struck the districts of Marjayoun, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil and Tyre.
The violence persists despite a US-mediated “Framework Agreement” signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26, 2026. The deal calls for a gradual Israeli pullback from occupied areas while the Lebanese army deploys and takes over security duties.
In one of the main incidents, an Israeli patrol moved from Kfar Kila toward the outskirts of Deir Mimas in Marjayoun and fired near residents picking olives, forcing them to flee, the agency said. The patrol then set up positions on the town’s edge, sealed off entry and exit, and detained a resident, taking him to an unknown location.
Shelling and demolitions across the south
Elsewhere in Marjayoun, Israeli military vehicles pushed toward the Naba Ibl al-Saqi area near Khiam, backed by heavy machine-gun fire. The agency later reported the vehicles pulled back toward Khiam after carrying out movements and sweeps in the area.
Qantara came under Israeli artillery and machine-gun fire, along with vehicle movements and a demolition operation. Artillery shelling also hit Wadi al-Saluqi.
In Nabatieh, the outskirts of Mayfadoun were hit by intermittent Israeli artillery fire.
In the Tyre district, Israeli forces set off a powerful explosion on the outskirts of Beit Yahoun toward Kounine. Another demolition was reported in Al-Tiri in Bint Jbeil.
Death toll tops 4,300
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Thursday that Israeli attacks since March 2, 2026, have killed 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 others as of Nov. 5.
Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including positions held for decades and areas seized during the 2023-2024 war, when Israeli ground forces advanced roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
The incidents, logged between early Friday and 1415GMT, struck the districts of Marjayoun, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil and Tyre.
The violence persists despite a US-mediated “Framework Agreement” signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26, 2026. The deal calls for a gradual Israeli pullback from occupied areas while the Lebanese army deploys and takes over security duties.
In one of the main incidents, an Israeli patrol moved from Kfar Kila toward the outskirts of Deir Mimas in Marjayoun and fired near residents picking olives, forcing them to flee, the agency said. The patrol then set up positions on the town’s edge, sealed off entry and exit, and detained a resident, taking him to an unknown location.
Shelling and demolitions across the south
Elsewhere in Marjayoun, Israeli military vehicles pushed toward the Naba Ibl al-Saqi area near Khiam, backed by heavy machine-gun fire. The agency later reported the vehicles pulled back toward Khiam after carrying out movements and sweeps in the area.
Qantara came under Israeli artillery and machine-gun fire, along with vehicle movements and a demolition operation. Artillery shelling also hit Wadi al-Saluqi.
In Nabatieh, the outskirts of Mayfadoun were hit by intermittent Israeli artillery fire.
In the Tyre district, Israeli forces set off a powerful explosion on the outskirts of Beit Yahoun toward Kounine. Another demolition was reported in Al-Tiri in Bint Jbeil.
Death toll tops 4,300
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Thursday that Israeli attacks since March 2, 2026, have killed 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 others as of Nov. 5.
Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including positions held for decades and areas seized during the 2023-2024 war, when Israeli ground forces advanced roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment