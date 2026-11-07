Melenchon Pledges to Arrest Netanyahu Under ICC Warrant
(MENAFN) French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has pledged to enforce the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if elected in 2027, according to a book released Friday.
The commitment appears in a new edition of “The Common Future,” which lays out the official election program of the France Unbowed (LFI) candidate. The book contains around 1,000 pledges spanning defense, NATO, the Palestinian issue and other topics.
Under the platform, Melenchon would also immediately pull France out of NATO’s integrated command.
The program further calls for officially recognizing the killing of hundreds of Algerians by French police during a peaceful demonstration in Paris on Oct. 17, 1961, as a “state crime.”
The commitment appears in a new edition of “The Common Future,” which lays out the official election program of the France Unbowed (LFI) candidate. The book contains around 1,000 pledges spanning defense, NATO, the Palestinian issue and other topics.
Under the platform, Melenchon would also immediately pull France out of NATO’s integrated command.
The program further calls for officially recognizing the killing of hundreds of Algerians by French police during a peaceful demonstration in Paris on Oct. 17, 1961, as a “state crime.”
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