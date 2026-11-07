Two Killed in Attack on Provincial Government Offices in Southern DR Congo
(MENAFN) Two people, including a police officer, were killed Friday after an armed attacker stormed provincial government offices in Lubumbashi, southern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to police and provincial officials.
The incident occurred in the morning at the headquarters of the Haut-Katanga provincial administration.
Police said the unidentified assailant, who was carrying two machetes, entered the government compound at approximately 10 am local time (0800GMT) and attempted to seize the weapon of a security officer stationed at the entrance.
The confrontation escalated when another security guard nearby opened fire, killing the attacker, according to police accounts.
The incident left two people dead: the police officer initially targeted by the assailant and the attacker himself.
Haut-Katanga Provincial Interior and Security Minister Jean-Jacques Kashiba announced that an emergency meeting of the provincial security council was expected to take place to examine the incident.
He said investigations had been launched to determine the attacker's identity and establish the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.
Meanwhile, local media reported that four additional security personnel sustained serious injuries and were transferred to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
The incident occurred in the morning at the headquarters of the Haut-Katanga provincial administration.
Police said the unidentified assailant, who was carrying two machetes, entered the government compound at approximately 10 am local time (0800GMT) and attempted to seize the weapon of a security officer stationed at the entrance.
The confrontation escalated when another security guard nearby opened fire, killing the attacker, according to police accounts.
The incident left two people dead: the police officer initially targeted by the assailant and the attacker himself.
Haut-Katanga Provincial Interior and Security Minister Jean-Jacques Kashiba announced that an emergency meeting of the provincial security council was expected to take place to examine the incident.
He said investigations had been launched to determine the attacker's identity and establish the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.
Meanwhile, local media reported that four additional security personnel sustained serious injuries and were transferred to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
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