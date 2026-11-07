Iraq Pushes Ministers’ Mission to Tehran, Washington
(MENAFN) Iraq on Friday proposed sending a committee of regional foreign ministers to Tehran and Washington to seek peaceful solutions to the standoff, as Iran laid out its plan for restarting talks with the United States, according to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.
The proposal emerged during a phone call between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Araghchi presented Tehran’s vision for preparing to resume negotiations with Washington, a framework first floated ahead of the US midterm elections. The plan calls for a timetable for launching talks, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a return to points agreed in earlier understandings reached in Pakistan. It also contains additional provisions on Iran’s nuclear program, the statement said.
Hussein thanked Araghchi for outlining the proposal. The two also discussed the US midterm elections, their results and what they could mean for regional developments.
Regional tensions climbing
Hussein warned that tensions are rising across the region amid persistent fears that military operations could resume. He called for practical steps to contain the escalation and create conditions for easing tensions.
Both ministers stressed the need for continued communication and coordination among regional states, especially neighboring countries, to head off further escalation and support security and stability.
Hormuz at the heart of talks
The diplomacy comes as efforts continue to end a conflict that began Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory Iranian strikes.
Washington and Tehran reached understandings in April during Pakistan-mediated negotiations, followed by further diplomatic and technical talks aimed at putting arrangements in place to reduce tensions.
Disputes over sanctions relief, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional security arrangements have kept a lasting settlement out of reach.
The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy shipments, remains a central sticking point, with Iran seeking a bigger role in managing maritime traffic through the waterway.
The proposal emerged during a phone call between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Araghchi presented Tehran’s vision for preparing to resume negotiations with Washington, a framework first floated ahead of the US midterm elections. The plan calls for a timetable for launching talks, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a return to points agreed in earlier understandings reached in Pakistan. It also contains additional provisions on Iran’s nuclear program, the statement said.
Hussein thanked Araghchi for outlining the proposal. The two also discussed the US midterm elections, their results and what they could mean for regional developments.
Regional tensions climbing
Hussein warned that tensions are rising across the region amid persistent fears that military operations could resume. He called for practical steps to contain the escalation and create conditions for easing tensions.
Both ministers stressed the need for continued communication and coordination among regional states, especially neighboring countries, to head off further escalation and support security and stability.
Hormuz at the heart of talks
The diplomacy comes as efforts continue to end a conflict that began Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory Iranian strikes.
Washington and Tehran reached understandings in April during Pakistan-mediated negotiations, followed by further diplomatic and technical talks aimed at putting arrangements in place to reduce tensions.
Disputes over sanctions relief, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional security arrangements have kept a lasting settlement out of reach.
The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy shipments, remains a central sticking point, with Iran seeking a bigger role in managing maritime traffic through the waterway.
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