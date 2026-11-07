Garcia Silvero Steps Down as FIFA Legal and Compliance Chief
(MENAFN) FIFA Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Emilio Garcia Silvero is leaving the world football governing body after more than eight years, FIFA announced Friday.
Garcia Silvero said he plans to move back to Spain with his family and start a new professional chapter in Madrid after 15 years abroad.
“It has truly been a dream to work alongside colleagues from around the world to improve the regulatory framework of international football,” he said in FIFA’s statement. “I would also like to thank the FIFA president and secretary general for their trust and support over all these years.”
He joined FIFA after the 2018 World Cup and headed its Legal and Compliance Division, which has teams in Zurich and Miami. During his tenure, he helped steer reforms to football’s international regulatory system, including rules on agents, transfers and cross-border payments. FIFA also credited him with backing educational initiatives and efforts to improve transparency, legal certainty and access to information on football regulations.
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom thanked him for his “commitment, professionalism and empathy,” saying his work helped modernize the organization’s legal framework.
“His efforts have left the game in a better place, and we wish him every success in his next chapter,” Grafstrom said.
The departure comes less than three months after FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour left the organization following his criticism of President Gianni Infantino’s abandoned proposal to create a company with private investors to manage the commercial rights of FIFA competitions.
Garcia Silvero’s exit removes a senior Spanish figure from FIFA as Spain prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco. FIFA has not yet chosen the stadium for the final.
The governing body will hold a virtual extraordinary congress on Nov. 23 to name the hosts of the 2031 and 2035 Women’s World Cups.
FIFA’s presidential election is set for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, with Infantino seeking another term.
Garcia Silvero said he plans to move back to Spain with his family and start a new professional chapter in Madrid after 15 years abroad.
“It has truly been a dream to work alongside colleagues from around the world to improve the regulatory framework of international football,” he said in FIFA’s statement. “I would also like to thank the FIFA president and secretary general for their trust and support over all these years.”
He joined FIFA after the 2018 World Cup and headed its Legal and Compliance Division, which has teams in Zurich and Miami. During his tenure, he helped steer reforms to football’s international regulatory system, including rules on agents, transfers and cross-border payments. FIFA also credited him with backing educational initiatives and efforts to improve transparency, legal certainty and access to information on football regulations.
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom thanked him for his “commitment, professionalism and empathy,” saying his work helped modernize the organization’s legal framework.
“His efforts have left the game in a better place, and we wish him every success in his next chapter,” Grafstrom said.
The departure comes less than three months after FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour left the organization following his criticism of President Gianni Infantino’s abandoned proposal to create a company with private investors to manage the commercial rights of FIFA competitions.
Garcia Silvero’s exit removes a senior Spanish figure from FIFA as Spain prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco. FIFA has not yet chosen the stadium for the final.
The governing body will hold a virtual extraordinary congress on Nov. 23 to name the hosts of the 2031 and 2035 Women’s World Cups.
FIFA’s presidential election is set for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, with Infantino seeking another term.
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