Trilateral Ukraine War Talks Set for Abu Dhabi Tuesday
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Friday that the next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine on the war is due to open Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, a Russian state news agency reported.
Putin made the announcement at a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, where he said he had invited the officials who will join the Russian delegation traveling to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Attending the session were Vladimir Medinsky, Igor Kostyukov, Yuri Ushakov, Mikhail Galuzin and Sergei Ryabkov, the agency said.
“Given that the negotiations are expected to take place on Tuesday, I invited colleagues who will participate in these talks,” Putin said, according to another Russian news agency.
Russian state media reported that the talks will last two days.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has previously said the parties plan to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward a peaceful settlement.
The Kremlin has also confirmed that the Russian delegation will take part. Presidential aide Medinsky will lead it.
Putin made the announcement at a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, where he said he had invited the officials who will join the Russian delegation traveling to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Attending the session were Vladimir Medinsky, Igor Kostyukov, Yuri Ushakov, Mikhail Galuzin and Sergei Ryabkov, the agency said.
“Given that the negotiations are expected to take place on Tuesday, I invited colleagues who will participate in these talks,” Putin said, according to another Russian news agency.
Russian state media reported that the talks will last two days.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has previously said the parties plan to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward a peaceful settlement.
The Kremlin has also confirmed that the Russian delegation will take part. Presidential aide Medinsky will lead it.
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