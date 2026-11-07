US Warns China Progress Hinges on “Concrete Results”
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer pressed Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday to “fully” implement the commitments Beijing made under the 2025 Busan trade arrangement, during a phone call.
“I emphasized the importance of China fully and immediately honoring its commitments, raised concerns about recent Chinese actions and underscored that progress depends on concrete results,” Bessent said on US social media platform X.
A Treasury readout said the officials discussed the bilateral economic relationship and the arrangement’s implementation, and “reaffirmed the value of maintaining direct and candid communication.”
Bessent “underscored that continued progress depends on concrete results and that the United States will closely assess China’s implementation of the arrangement,” the readout said.
He also restated the Trump administration’s commitment to “pursuing trade and economic policies that benefit American workers, farmers, and businesses and strengthen U.S. economic and national security,” it added.
The Busan arrangement is the trade truce reached by President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in October 2025.
“I emphasized the importance of China fully and immediately honoring its commitments, raised concerns about recent Chinese actions and underscored that progress depends on concrete results,” Bessent said on US social media platform X.
A Treasury readout said the officials discussed the bilateral economic relationship and the arrangement’s implementation, and “reaffirmed the value of maintaining direct and candid communication.”
Bessent “underscored that continued progress depends on concrete results and that the United States will closely assess China’s implementation of the arrangement,” the readout said.
He also restated the Trump administration’s commitment to “pursuing trade and economic policies that benefit American workers, farmers, and businesses and strengthen U.S. economic and national security,” it added.
The Busan arrangement is the trade truce reached by President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in October 2025.
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