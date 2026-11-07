Paraguay Senate Denies Pena Delay in Impeachment Trial
(MENAFN) Paraguay’s Senate on Friday refused President Santiago Pena’s bid for a 72-hour delay to prepare his defense at his impeachment trial, ordering him to appear before lawmakers at 12.10 pm local time (1500GMT), a Paraguayan news website reported.
“Less than 12 hours is clearly insufficient for a process to meet the standards of a state governed by the rule of law,” Pena said in a letter to Basilio Nunez, the Senate’s president.
Pena said he was notified Thursday at 10.15 pm local time (0100GMT Friday) and handed a 15-page indictment and roughly 300 pages of supporting documents. He argued the short notice left him no time to hire a lawyer and build an adequate defense.
Senators voted 39-3 against the extension, with two abstentions and one absence, the outlet reported.
The proceedings come amid a financial crisis at Ueno Bank, which Paraguay’s Central Bank took over earlier this week over concerns about its financial condition. Customers have faced limits on access to their deposits, sparking public anger and raising questions about the bank’s dealings.
Pena, who previously held shares in the holding company that controls Ueno Bank, has been accused of conflicts of interest and alleged irregularities involving public pension funds deposited with the lender.
He submitted his resignation Thursday under mounting pressure, but lawmakers did not reach a quorum to consider it, so the impeachment process continues. Vice President Pedro Alliana would assume the presidency if Pena’s departure is formalized.
With the extension denied, Pena must mount his defense under the timetable lawmakers originally set.
“Less than 12 hours is clearly insufficient for a process to meet the standards of a state governed by the rule of law,” Pena said in a letter to Basilio Nunez, the Senate’s president.
Pena said he was notified Thursday at 10.15 pm local time (0100GMT Friday) and handed a 15-page indictment and roughly 300 pages of supporting documents. He argued the short notice left him no time to hire a lawyer and build an adequate defense.
Senators voted 39-3 against the extension, with two abstentions and one absence, the outlet reported.
The proceedings come amid a financial crisis at Ueno Bank, which Paraguay’s Central Bank took over earlier this week over concerns about its financial condition. Customers have faced limits on access to their deposits, sparking public anger and raising questions about the bank’s dealings.
Pena, who previously held shares in the holding company that controls Ueno Bank, has been accused of conflicts of interest and alleged irregularities involving public pension funds deposited with the lender.
He submitted his resignation Thursday under mounting pressure, but lawmakers did not reach a quorum to consider it, so the impeachment process continues. Vice President Pedro Alliana would assume the presidency if Pena’s departure is formalized.
With the extension denied, Pena must mount his defense under the timetable lawmakers originally set.
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