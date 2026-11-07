Israel Readies Lebanon Offensive if Iran Fighting Resumes
(MENAFN) Israel’s military is preparing to relaunch its offensive in Lebanon if hostilities with Iran flare up again, a major Israeli newspaper reported Friday.
The paper said the army is readying for another round on the Lebanese front should fighting with Tehran resume. Israeli forces are continuing operations along the border, fortifying military positions and updating operational plans ahead of winter.
Israel’s security establishment is waiting on a US decision about whether to resume strikes on Iran, the report said, adding that the situation could shift quickly depending on developments in Washington. The Israeli military has detected no unusual signs of heightened US preparations in the region, apart from reinforcements in southern Israel and naval movements in the Arabian Sea, according to the paper.
The report also pointed to divisions over the goals of a renewed operation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to topple the Iranian government, while some officials in Washington prefer a swift, intensive campaign meant to weaken Tehran and force it to negotiate from a position of weakness, the paper said. It suggested such a deal could give President Donald Trump a political lift after his party’s heavy losses to Democrats in Tuesday’s congressional midterms.
Rifts Inside Israel
Disagreements over Iran surfaced before last month’s Israeli parliamentary elections, the paper reported, with military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir clashing with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz over their push for action against Tehran.
Some Israeli officials believe Netanyahu is trying to provoke another war with Iran to stay in power after his bloc fell short of a majority in the Oct. 27 Knesset elections, winning 53 of 120 seats against 48 for the opposition bloc, according to the report.
Israeli media had earlier reported that Washington was preparing for another strike on Iran after the US midterms, amid disputes over the terms for restarting talks. Washington demands that Tehran make concessions on its nuclear program first. Iran wants US sanctions lifted, frozen assets released and permission to export oil.
The US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, and a ceasefire followed in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July while diplomatic efforts remained stalled.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement that calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and its assumption of security duties.
The latest report raises the prospect of renewed fighting in Lebanon if the confrontation between Israel, the US and Iran escalates again.
The paper said the army is readying for another round on the Lebanese front should fighting with Tehran resume. Israeli forces are continuing operations along the border, fortifying military positions and updating operational plans ahead of winter.
Israel’s security establishment is waiting on a US decision about whether to resume strikes on Iran, the report said, adding that the situation could shift quickly depending on developments in Washington. The Israeli military has detected no unusual signs of heightened US preparations in the region, apart from reinforcements in southern Israel and naval movements in the Arabian Sea, according to the paper.
The report also pointed to divisions over the goals of a renewed operation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to topple the Iranian government, while some officials in Washington prefer a swift, intensive campaign meant to weaken Tehran and force it to negotiate from a position of weakness, the paper said. It suggested such a deal could give President Donald Trump a political lift after his party’s heavy losses to Democrats in Tuesday’s congressional midterms.
Rifts Inside Israel
Disagreements over Iran surfaced before last month’s Israeli parliamentary elections, the paper reported, with military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir clashing with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz over their push for action against Tehran.
Some Israeli officials believe Netanyahu is trying to provoke another war with Iran to stay in power after his bloc fell short of a majority in the Oct. 27 Knesset elections, winning 53 of 120 seats against 48 for the opposition bloc, according to the report.
Israeli media had earlier reported that Washington was preparing for another strike on Iran after the US midterms, amid disputes over the terms for restarting talks. Washington demands that Tehran make concessions on its nuclear program first. Iran wants US sanctions lifted, frozen assets released and permission to export oil.
The US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, and a ceasefire followed in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July while diplomatic efforts remained stalled.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement that calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and its assumption of security duties.
The latest report raises the prospect of renewed fighting in Lebanon if the confrontation between Israel, the US and Iran escalates again.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment