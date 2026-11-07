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Trump Plans Cabinet Reshuffle Following Republican Midterm Losses


Date: 2026-11-07 03:18:43

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he intends to make several changes to his Cabinet after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

Asked during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes whether he was considering dismissing any officials, Trump confirmed that some personnel changes were planned.

"I do, yeah. Little bit."

"I love my Cabinet. I think they’re good," he said. "But I’ll … be doing maybe a few changes."

Trump's comments followed his announcement that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller would take over as White House chief of staff, succeeding Susie Wiles.

Wiles, who has held the position under Trump's administration, is expected to transition to the president's political operation.

The interview is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday.

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