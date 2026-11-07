Houston Limits Police Cooperation With ICE After Election
(MENAFN) Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced Friday that city police will curb their cooperation with federal immigration authorities, days after Democratic victories in US midterm elections in Texas and across the country, a local public media outlet reported.
“Elections matter,” Whitmire told a news conference, pointing to Tuesday’s vote and what it means for the state’s political landscape.
Under his executive order, police may contact US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) only if a person is already headed to jail on new criminal charges or other warrants. The person must also match an ICE administrative warrant in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, Whitmire said.
“The fact that a person is, or is suspected to be, subject to immigration enforcement shall not, by itself, be a basis to contact ICE,” the order said.
The order also bars officers from extending a detention or making an arrest solely on immigration grounds. If someone is not otherwise being jailed on new charges or other warrants, officers must not contact ICE about that person, it says.
Whitmire said the change is meant to ease fear and anxiety among residents and let police concentrate on public safety. Police Chief J. Noe Diaz said officers would focus on criminal offenses, not civil immigration violations.
The mayor acknowledged the move could bring political and legal consequences but said he is ready to take responsibility for it.
The Trump administration, along with Texas’ outgoing state leadership, has threatened action against cities where local police limit cooperation with ICE. National Democrats have vowed to rein in the agency, calling its actions excessive and unlawful.
The announcement marks the latest shift in Houston’s approach after months of disputes with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott was defeated by a Democrat, along with several other top state officials, in Tuesday’s elections. Gina Hinojosa is set to take office as governor in January.
Earlier this year, Abbott threatened to withhold about $110 million in public safety funding from Houston over local measures restricting police cooperation with ICE. The city later amended its policy under pressure from state officials.
“Elections matter,” Whitmire told a news conference, pointing to Tuesday’s vote and what it means for the state’s political landscape.
Under his executive order, police may contact US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) only if a person is already headed to jail on new criminal charges or other warrants. The person must also match an ICE administrative warrant in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, Whitmire said.
“The fact that a person is, or is suspected to be, subject to immigration enforcement shall not, by itself, be a basis to contact ICE,” the order said.
The order also bars officers from extending a detention or making an arrest solely on immigration grounds. If someone is not otherwise being jailed on new charges or other warrants, officers must not contact ICE about that person, it says.
Whitmire said the change is meant to ease fear and anxiety among residents and let police concentrate on public safety. Police Chief J. Noe Diaz said officers would focus on criminal offenses, not civil immigration violations.
The mayor acknowledged the move could bring political and legal consequences but said he is ready to take responsibility for it.
The Trump administration, along with Texas’ outgoing state leadership, has threatened action against cities where local police limit cooperation with ICE. National Democrats have vowed to rein in the agency, calling its actions excessive and unlawful.
The announcement marks the latest shift in Houston’s approach after months of disputes with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott was defeated by a Democrat, along with several other top state officials, in Tuesday’s elections. Gina Hinojosa is set to take office as governor in January.
Earlier this year, Abbott threatened to withhold about $110 million in public safety funding from Houston over local measures restricting police cooperation with ICE. The city later amended its policy under pressure from state officials.
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