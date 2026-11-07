Iran Says Air Defenses Shoot Down US MQ-9 Drone Over Qeshm Island
(MENAFN) The Iranian army announced Friday that its air defense forces had shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island in southern Iran.
According to a statement from the army's public relations office, the aircraft was detected, targeted and destroyed using "advanced systems" integrated into the country's air defense network, as reported by local media.
The statement referred to the drone as belonging to the "invading American enemy" and described the US military as a "terrorist army."
Washington has not issued any response to the Iranian claim.
Qeshm, Iran's largest island, is situated in the southern Hormozgan province, close to the northern entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime passage linking the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.
Iran has repeatedly announced the interception of US drones over Qeshm and nearby waters as military tensions between Tehran and Washington continue.
The latest reported incident comes amid the ongoing confrontation following a US-Israeli military offensive against Iran launched on Feb. 28. Despite a memorandum signed in June aimed at reaching a comprehensive peace agreement, the conflict remains unresolved.
According to a statement from the army's public relations office, the aircraft was detected, targeted and destroyed using "advanced systems" integrated into the country's air defense network, as reported by local media.
The statement referred to the drone as belonging to the "invading American enemy" and described the US military as a "terrorist army."
Washington has not issued any response to the Iranian claim.
Qeshm, Iran's largest island, is situated in the southern Hormozgan province, close to the northern entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime passage linking the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.
Iran has repeatedly announced the interception of US drones over Qeshm and nearby waters as military tensions between Tehran and Washington continue.
The latest reported incident comes amid the ongoing confrontation following a US-Israeli military offensive against Iran launched on Feb. 28. Despite a memorandum signed in June aimed at reaching a comprehensive peace agreement, the conflict remains unresolved.
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