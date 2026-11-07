Stephen Miller Replaces Susie Wiles as Trump’s Chief of Staff
(MENAFN) Stephen Miller will take over as White House chief of staff on Monday, President Donald Trump announced Friday, putting one of his most influential advisers in charge of the West Wing.
Miller, currently deputy chief of staff, replaces Susie Wiles, who will move to the Trump political operation, the president said.
“I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!” Trump said on Truth Social.
Wiles confirmed Friday that she is leaving the post. She said her loyalty to Trump and his political agenda is unchanged.
“While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will,” she said on US social media company X.
Miller is said to have played an influential role in areas such as immigration policy during the first two years of Trump’s current presidency.
Miller, currently deputy chief of staff, replaces Susie Wiles, who will move to the Trump political operation, the president said.
“I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!” Trump said on Truth Social.
Wiles confirmed Friday that she is leaving the post. She said her loyalty to Trump and his political agenda is unchanged.
“While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will,” she said on US social media company X.
Miller is said to have played an influential role in areas such as immigration policy during the first two years of Trump’s current presidency.
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