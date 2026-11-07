Sussanne Khan Remembers 'Biggest Cheerleader, Motivator' Zarine Khan On Her 1St Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Entrepreneur Susanne Khan remembered her 'biggest cheerleader, motivator', mom Zarine Khan, on her first death anniversary on Saturday.

She uploaded a video montage of a couple of precious moments with her mother on her official Instagram handle.

Revealing that she always carries her mother inside her, Susanne wrote on the photo-sharing app, "To my Bestest Friend my biggest cheerleader, my motivator and the spirit that makes me more me.. my beautiful Mummsy u live inside me nonstop relentlessly #zarinekhansdaughter #sussannekhan until we meet again in real n dance n sing together... I am sure heaven has become more fun thanks to u. (sic)"

The nostalgic clip also had 'What a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong playing in the background.

Susanne's sister, Farah Khan Ali, also shared an emotional note on her handle that read, "As the world prepares to celebrate the festival of lights, I am reminded of the light my mother brought into our lives, and into the lives of so many others. Today, 7th November 2026, marks one year since we lost my dearest mother, Zarine Sanjay Khan. One year since the light of our lives passed on. And this year, her first death anniversary falls on the eve of Diwali (sic)."

Recalling the throwback festive moments with her mom during Diwali, she added, "My mother would have loved the dressing up, the laughter, the gatherings, the excitement of it all. She celebrated every occasion wholeheartedly. She loved life, and she loved people. But beyond her beauty and elegance was a woman of immense warmth and wisdom. She had a way of making people feel seen, loved and valued, whether they were family, friends or someone she had only just met."

"A year has passed, Mom, but I believe light never really disappears. It changes form. Your light lives through us, and through everyone whose life you touched with your kindness, warmth and love. You loved life, Mom. And life loved you right back. Until we meet again on the other side mamma. I will live you and love you for eternity", concluded the post.