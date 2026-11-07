Rahul Always Finds Something To Criticise: Arjun Meghwal On Lop's Remarks On 'Voter Ids Over Aadhaar' Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bikaner, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal launched a sharp attack on the Congress and its top leadership on Saturday, alleging that the party's political approach has consistently revolved around opposing positive initiatives and constructive work.

Reacting to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's remarks on linking Voter ID cards with beneficiary schemes, Meghwal accused the opposition of attempting to create confusion over constitutional institutions and disturb the political atmosphere.

Gandhi had termed the Central Government's proposal to replace Aadhaar with Voter ID cards (EPIC) and biometric authentication for welfare scheme benefits as a "conspiracy" and "rights theft".

Speaking to the media in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Rahul Gandhi criticises every positive initiative these days, without considering the reasons behind it or the purpose it is meant to serve. Technological advancement is an ongoing process, so what is there to criticise? No matter how good our work is, he always finds something to criticise. He even criticised the surgical strikes and air strikes. What more can one say about him?"

Taking aim at remarks made by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Meghwal said, "If someone creates an atmosphere of disorder in a democracy, the public cannot remain silent. Ashok Gehlot should look back at his own actions at the All India Radio (Akashvani) complex in Delhi. Was he not creating chaos there?"

"Ashok Gehlot has himself been part of the government and knows very well that anyone seeking a meeting with the CEC at the ECI has to submit a memorandum along with the list of members of the delegation. The Commission then decides the time and schedules the meeting. In this case, they neither submitted the list of delegation members nor prepared a memorandum," he further said.

"Instead, they insisted that the meeting should take place at Akashvani (All India Radio). Is this not anarchy? This is why we have launched the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign to make people aware," he added.

Responding to the opposition's allegations that the BJP was promoting anarchy, Meghwal said those accusing others of creating disorder should first look at the country's political history.

Referring to the Emergency imposed during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, "The country witnessed a period of 'Emergency' during Indira Gandhi's tenure. Even the Chief Justice had to intervene and reason with the opposition at that time. Resorting to politics that puts pressure on constitutional institutions and creates unrest in the name of protest is not in the interest of democracy."

The Union Minister also referred to the Emergency of 1975, alleging that the Congress had attempted to weaken democratic institutions during that period.

"In 1975, their approach was aimed at weakening democracy. Have we not witnessed the Emergency? Now, they are trying to create an atmosphere of anarchy and bring about a change in power. Is this what they call 'teaching a lesson in democracy'? They accuse others of promoting anarchy, but in reality, it is Congress leaders themselves who are doing so. I have just given you three or four examples. They are creating disorder, which is why we have had to come before the public," Meghwal said.

Questioning whether the public should be made aware of the opposition's alleged actions, the Minister said, "Should we not inform people that democracy must be protected and this anarchy brought to an end? That is precisely why we have come forward to explain the matter to the public."