Congo Launches UN Decade to Reverse Global Forest Loss
(MENAFN) Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N’Guesso on Friday opened the global Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation in his country, urging the world to unite against shrinking forest cover.
At the ceremony in the Ignie district, African Union chairperson and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye symbolically presented Sassou N’Guesso with a mango sapling from Burundi, which was then planted. Several African leaders attended.
“This decade calls on us to reverse the trend of destroying forests to finally strengthen forest cover. Today marks the starting point of a national and international mobilization for forests,” Sassou N’Guesso said.
The launch comes just days before the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), set for later this month in Türkiye.
The UN adopted the Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation in line with Sustainable Forest Management in 2025. The global initiative seeks to expand forest cover through afforestation and reforestation programs. Running from 2027 to 2036, it is intended to help tackle climate change.
Its adoption followed a proposal from the Republic of Congo, which sought to strengthen international cooperation and capacity-building to halt and reverse worldwide forest loss.
Also present were Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera, and Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh, president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
At the ceremony in the Ignie district, African Union chairperson and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye symbolically presented Sassou N’Guesso with a mango sapling from Burundi, which was then planted. Several African leaders attended.
“This decade calls on us to reverse the trend of destroying forests to finally strengthen forest cover. Today marks the starting point of a national and international mobilization for forests,” Sassou N’Guesso said.
The launch comes just days before the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), set for later this month in Türkiye.
The UN adopted the Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation in line with Sustainable Forest Management in 2025. The global initiative seeks to expand forest cover through afforestation and reforestation programs. Running from 2027 to 2036, it is intended to help tackle climate change.
Its adoption followed a proposal from the Republic of Congo, which sought to strengthen international cooperation and capacity-building to halt and reverse worldwide forest loss.
Also present were Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera, and Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh, president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
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