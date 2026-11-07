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3.7M New Zealanders Vote as Polls Open in General Election


Date: 2026-11-07 03:13:45

(MENAFN) Voting is under way in New Zealand, where more than 3.7 million registered voters can cast ballots Saturday to choose the country’s next government.

Polling stations opened at 9 am local time (2000GMT Friday) and will close at 7 pm (0600GMT). Officials will start a preliminary count once voting ends, with final results due by Nov. 27.

The ruling National Party and the center-left opposition Labour Party lead the field. Other major contenders include the Green Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First, along with smaller parties such as Te Pati Maori and the Opportunity Party.

The newly formed Free Palestine Party is also on the ballot. Its leader, Paul Hopkinson, told a Turkish news agency earlier this year that the party aims to push the Palestinian issue to the center of the campaign.

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