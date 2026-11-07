Machete Attacker, Officer Killed at DR Congo Offices
(MENAFN) Two people, including a police officer, died Friday morning when an assailant stormed the provincial headquarters of Haut-Katanga in southern Democratic Republic of Congo, police and provincial authorities said.
Police said the unidentified attacker, armed with two machetes, forced his way past the entrance at about 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) and tried to seize the weapon of one of the security guards on duty.
The confrontation turned deadly when a second guard stationed nearby opened fire and shot the assailant dead, police said. The officer who was first attacked also died, bringing the toll to two.
Haut-Katanga provincial Interior and Security Minister Jean-Jacques Kashiba said the provincial security council is expected to convene an extraordinary meeting on the incident. He added that investigators are working to establish the attacker’s identity and the precise circumstances of the assault.
A local news outlet reported that four other security personnel were seriously wounded and taken to a nearby health facility.
Police said the unidentified attacker, armed with two machetes, forced his way past the entrance at about 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) and tried to seize the weapon of one of the security guards on duty.
The confrontation turned deadly when a second guard stationed nearby opened fire and shot the assailant dead, police said. The officer who was first attacked also died, bringing the toll to two.
Haut-Katanga provincial Interior and Security Minister Jean-Jacques Kashiba said the provincial security council is expected to convene an extraordinary meeting on the incident. He added that investigators are working to establish the attacker’s identity and the precise circumstances of the assault.
A local news outlet reported that four other security personnel were seriously wounded and taken to a nearby health facility.
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