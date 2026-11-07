Qatar Proposes ‘Thriving States’ Bloc to Strengthen Global Peace
(MENAFN) Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has proposed creating a new grouping of smaller countries under the name "Thriving States," calling for coordinated efforts to strengthen international peace and stability.
Speaking at the Oxford Union on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed described the proposed group as a collection of agile, stable, prosperous and trusted nations that have transformed their relatively small size into an advantage and become important contributors to global prosperity.
"I would therefore like to propose a different label for a particular group of countries: agile, stable, prosperous and trusted nations that have turned their size into an advantage and became significant contributors to global peace and prosperity. I call them 'Thriving States," he said.
He argued that these countries could expand their contribution to international security through coordinated action rather than relying on individual diplomatic initiatives.
"My proposition is that these Thriving States, having become critical contributors to global prosperity, are now uniquely positioned to play a similarly significant role in international peace. Not through individual initiative, rather by a collective, structured and cumulative approach."
The Qatari foreign minister warned that smaller nations are increasingly exposed to the consequences of conflicts in which they have no direct involvement.
"smaller states are increasingly the first casualties in conflicts not of their own making."
He acknowledged that the proposed grouping would not have the capacity to resolve international crises independently or replace major global powers. However, he said cooperation among smaller countries could help establish a network supporting peace and stability.
"Thriving States cannot resolve these challenges alone, nor replace great powers. But through pooling their expertise, economic capabilities and diplomatic networks, they can help build and maintain a supply chain of peace and stability for the world," he said.
"We cannot outsource our stability, nor should we surrender to inaction. History is littered with the ghosts of passive onlookers and only celebrates those who act to shape it," he added.
Turning to diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict between the United States and Iran, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar had maintained contact with officials from the US administration who were committed to containing tensions and preventing further escalation.
He said diplomatic initiatives were continuing to stop the situation from deteriorating, crediting what he described as constructive voices in Tehran with helping prevent the crisis from escalating further.
"What happened with the election may affect their policies in the future, but it does not affect their intentions," he said. "We will never have a perfect peace deal, but we cannot just wait for this moment of a perfect deal and avoid having a good deal.”
Commenting on the current pace of diplomatic engagement, the foreign minister acknowledged that activity had slowed compared with previous days but stressed that Qatar's efforts remained ongoing.
"It is not as active as it was a few days ago," he said, adding that "our engagement did not stop and will not stop."
Speaking at the Oxford Union on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed described the proposed group as a collection of agile, stable, prosperous and trusted nations that have transformed their relatively small size into an advantage and become important contributors to global prosperity.
"I would therefore like to propose a different label for a particular group of countries: agile, stable, prosperous and trusted nations that have turned their size into an advantage and became significant contributors to global peace and prosperity. I call them 'Thriving States," he said.
He argued that these countries could expand their contribution to international security through coordinated action rather than relying on individual diplomatic initiatives.
"My proposition is that these Thriving States, having become critical contributors to global prosperity, are now uniquely positioned to play a similarly significant role in international peace. Not through individual initiative, rather by a collective, structured and cumulative approach."
The Qatari foreign minister warned that smaller nations are increasingly exposed to the consequences of conflicts in which they have no direct involvement.
"smaller states are increasingly the first casualties in conflicts not of their own making."
He acknowledged that the proposed grouping would not have the capacity to resolve international crises independently or replace major global powers. However, he said cooperation among smaller countries could help establish a network supporting peace and stability.
"Thriving States cannot resolve these challenges alone, nor replace great powers. But through pooling their expertise, economic capabilities and diplomatic networks, they can help build and maintain a supply chain of peace and stability for the world," he said.
"We cannot outsource our stability, nor should we surrender to inaction. History is littered with the ghosts of passive onlookers and only celebrates those who act to shape it," he added.
Turning to diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict between the United States and Iran, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar had maintained contact with officials from the US administration who were committed to containing tensions and preventing further escalation.
He said diplomatic initiatives were continuing to stop the situation from deteriorating, crediting what he described as constructive voices in Tehran with helping prevent the crisis from escalating further.
"What happened with the election may affect their policies in the future, but it does not affect their intentions," he said. "We will never have a perfect peace deal, but we cannot just wait for this moment of a perfect deal and avoid having a good deal.”
Commenting on the current pace of diplomatic engagement, the foreign minister acknowledged that activity had slowed compared with previous days but stressed that Qatar's efforts remained ongoing.
"It is not as active as it was a few days ago," he said, adding that "our engagement did not stop and will not stop."
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