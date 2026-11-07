Dow Slips 237 Points as Nasdaq Surges 1.09 Percent
(MENAFN) US stocks ended Friday with divergent results, a day after steep losses driven by uncertainty over the Middle East, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced.
The Dow fell 237.33 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 51,285.73. The S&P 500 rose 0.31%, or 23.13 points, to 7,376.86, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.09%, or 264.43 points, to finish at 24,579.42.
The Volatility Index (VIX), widely known as the market’s “fear index,” tumbled 9.23% to 25.58.
Last week, US commentator Tucker Carlson claimed the Trump administration could be days away from launching a nuclear strike on Iran.
With global attention fixed on the Middle East, President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington is in talks with Tehran, asserting the US holds a strong position after the confrontation.
“We beat Iran. We are doing very well with Iran, we’re talking to Iran,” said Trump.
On the economic front, the US added 165,000 jobs in October, far above market expectations of 65,000, while the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1%. Payroll growth accelerated from September’s upwardly revised gain of 60,000 and topped the average monthly increase of 48,000 over the previous 12 months.
Energy prices closed the week lower. Brent futures shed 0.39% to $97.9 per barrel as of 2120 GMT, and the European gas index declined 4.3% to €86.8 ($96.7). Gold also slipped, falling 0.65% to $4,065 per ounce.
European stocks end week in red
European equities finished lower across the board. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.00% to 648.33 points.
Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.01% to 10,673.94, Germany’s DAX 40 declined 1.92% to 25,820.36, and France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.81% to 8,139.00. Italy’s FTSE MIB slid 0.90% to 50,052.96, while Spain’s IBEX 35 eased 0.60% to 19,369.50.
The Dow fell 237.33 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 51,285.73. The S&P 500 rose 0.31%, or 23.13 points, to 7,376.86, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.09%, or 264.43 points, to finish at 24,579.42.
The Volatility Index (VIX), widely known as the market’s “fear index,” tumbled 9.23% to 25.58.
Last week, US commentator Tucker Carlson claimed the Trump administration could be days away from launching a nuclear strike on Iran.
With global attention fixed on the Middle East, President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington is in talks with Tehran, asserting the US holds a strong position after the confrontation.
“We beat Iran. We are doing very well with Iran, we’re talking to Iran,” said Trump.
On the economic front, the US added 165,000 jobs in October, far above market expectations of 65,000, while the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1%. Payroll growth accelerated from September’s upwardly revised gain of 60,000 and topped the average monthly increase of 48,000 over the previous 12 months.
Energy prices closed the week lower. Brent futures shed 0.39% to $97.9 per barrel as of 2120 GMT, and the European gas index declined 4.3% to €86.8 ($96.7). Gold also slipped, falling 0.65% to $4,065 per ounce.
European stocks end week in red
European equities finished lower across the board. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.00% to 648.33 points.
Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.01% to 10,673.94, Germany’s DAX 40 declined 1.92% to 25,820.36, and France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.81% to 8,139.00. Italy’s FTSE MIB slid 0.90% to 50,052.96, while Spain’s IBEX 35 eased 0.60% to 19,369.50.
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