Iran Warns of New US Strike, Vows Global Response
(MENAFN) Iran cautioned Friday that Washington could launch another military attack on the country, even as American warships are reported to have pulled back from the region, according to a news agency report.
Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia said a renewed US strike cannot be ruled out, suggesting the United States could turn to fresh military action to deflect its own political troubles.
Any new attack would draw a decisive response from Iran’s armed forces, he warned. Citing instructions from the supreme leader, he said the military’s reaction must be immediate, effective and free of geographical limits.
Akraminia added that US bases and interests beyond West Asia and the Gulf lie within range of Iranian missiles and drones and could be targeted if another attack occurs.
The Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s strategic control, he said, and will stay closed until Tehran’s conditions are met. He stressed that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country.
The US and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire followed in April, and a memorandum aimed at concluding a peace deal was reached in June, but neither has settled the conflict.
Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia said a renewed US strike cannot be ruled out, suggesting the United States could turn to fresh military action to deflect its own political troubles.
Any new attack would draw a decisive response from Iran’s armed forces, he warned. Citing instructions from the supreme leader, he said the military’s reaction must be immediate, effective and free of geographical limits.
Akraminia added that US bases and interests beyond West Asia and the Gulf lie within range of Iranian missiles and drones and could be targeted if another attack occurs.
The Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s strategic control, he said, and will stay closed until Tehran’s conditions are met. He stressed that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country.
The US and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire followed in April, and a memorandum aimed at concluding a peace deal was reached in June, but neither has settled the conflict.
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