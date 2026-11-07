33 Killed in Suspected ADF Attack in Eastern DR Congo
(MENAFN) At least 33 people have been killed in an overnight assault by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said Friday, raising an earlier toll.
The violence struck several villages in Beni territory, North Kivu province, late Thursday.
Beni territorial administrator Charles Omeonga said the rebels hit multiple villages at the same time at about 11 p.m. local time (0400 GMT Friday), using machetes and firearms. The Lubumbashi, Kananga and Yambi-Yaya districts were targeted.
As they withdrew toward the forest, the attackers set fire to homes and businesses, driving residents from their communities to seek shelter in safer nearby areas. Around 60 houses and businesses were reported burned, along with motorcycles.
A local news outlet reported that the army sent in reinforcements and has launched operations to track down the assailants.
The attack came after the head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO), James Swan, met North Kivu provincial leaders to discuss regional security. Swan reaffirmed the mission’s commitment to backing Congolese authorities in restoring peace and security, saying “the protection of civilians remains our priority.”
Ugandan and Congolese forces have carried out joint operations against the ADF since 2021. The group, active in eastern Congo for years, is affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) terror group.
The violence struck several villages in Beni territory, North Kivu province, late Thursday.
Beni territorial administrator Charles Omeonga said the rebels hit multiple villages at the same time at about 11 p.m. local time (0400 GMT Friday), using machetes and firearms. The Lubumbashi, Kananga and Yambi-Yaya districts were targeted.
As they withdrew toward the forest, the attackers set fire to homes and businesses, driving residents from their communities to seek shelter in safer nearby areas. Around 60 houses and businesses were reported burned, along with motorcycles.
A local news outlet reported that the army sent in reinforcements and has launched operations to track down the assailants.
The attack came after the head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO), James Swan, met North Kivu provincial leaders to discuss regional security. Swan reaffirmed the mission’s commitment to backing Congolese authorities in restoring peace and security, saying “the protection of civilians remains our priority.”
Ugandan and Congolese forces have carried out joint operations against the ADF since 2021. The group, active in eastern Congo for years, is affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) terror group.
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