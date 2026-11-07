Austria Backs “Alliance for the Future” With Canada, EU
(MENAFN) Austria’s top diplomat called Friday for a deeper Canada-EU partnership, arguing it would strengthen trade ties, diversify supply chains and bolster strategic autonomy.
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger framed the relationship as an “alliance for the future” that would deliver gains for both sides across economic, scientific, technological and security cooperation.
“We are partners by choice. We work together by choice, and we believe that this alliance for the future will make our economies stronger,” she told a news conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Ottawa.
Spreading supply chains across more sources would cut reliance on individual suppliers and make both sides more independent, she said, calling Canada a dependable partner for Europe.
She also called on like-minded countries to join forces in shaping the international order, rather than leave its future in the hands of others.
On Ukraine, Meinl-Reisinger said Russian President Vladimir Putin alone has the power to halt the war immediately. She urged the EU to align its position before any future negotiations begin.
On transatlantic ties, she said she still favors cooperation with the United States, contending that no country can go it alone on the world stage.
“I do get the point of America first, but I think, especially in a global context, no sovereign nation can act alone. We need cooperation. So, it’s America first, okay, but it’s never America alone,” she said.
Austria will keep backing U.S. efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and to carry out the peace plan in the Gaza Strip, she added.
She named India, the Gulf states, Japan and Australia as potential partners for closer ties, and described Canada as “the most European country outside of Europe.”
The Canada-EU partnership, she said, is “the closest possible alliance short of full membership,” and the priority now is turning commitments into concrete results.
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger framed the relationship as an “alliance for the future” that would deliver gains for both sides across economic, scientific, technological and security cooperation.
“We are partners by choice. We work together by choice, and we believe that this alliance for the future will make our economies stronger,” she told a news conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Ottawa.
Spreading supply chains across more sources would cut reliance on individual suppliers and make both sides more independent, she said, calling Canada a dependable partner for Europe.
She also called on like-minded countries to join forces in shaping the international order, rather than leave its future in the hands of others.
On Ukraine, Meinl-Reisinger said Russian President Vladimir Putin alone has the power to halt the war immediately. She urged the EU to align its position before any future negotiations begin.
On transatlantic ties, she said she still favors cooperation with the United States, contending that no country can go it alone on the world stage.
“I do get the point of America first, but I think, especially in a global context, no sovereign nation can act alone. We need cooperation. So, it’s America first, okay, but it’s never America alone,” she said.
Austria will keep backing U.S. efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and to carry out the peace plan in the Gaza Strip, she added.
She named India, the Gulf states, Japan and Australia as potential partners for closer ties, and described Canada as “the most European country outside of Europe.”
The Canada-EU partnership, she said, is “the closest possible alliance short of full membership,” and the priority now is turning commitments into concrete results.
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