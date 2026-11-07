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Saudi Arabia To Showcase AI Technologies Serving Pilgrims At Haj Conference


Date: 2026-11-07 03:05:59

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

JEDDAH, Nov 7 (NNN-SPA) -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior will participate in the sixth edition of the Haj Conference and Exhibition, themed "From Makkah to the World," from Nov 8 to 11, with a pavilion at the Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Through its pavilion and panel discussions, the ministry will showcase its service, healthcare, humanitarian, and security efforts and initiatives, along with security systems and equipment enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and digital solutions for crowd management and the holy sites.

The ministry will also highlight the "No Haj Without a Permit" campaign, which aims to raise awareness of Haj regulations and instructions, and the Makkah Route Initiative, which facilitates pilgrims' journeys from their home countries.

--NNN-SPA

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Nam News Network

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