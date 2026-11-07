President Ilham Aliyev Attends Foundation-Laying Ceremonies For Buildings Of Garabagh University Library And Innovation Center

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremonies for the Library and Innovation Center buildings of Garabagh University in Khankendi.

The head of state was briefed on the projects.

The library will serve as a key infrastructure facility supporting educational, research, and innovation activities, expanding access to modern information resources, and fostering a student-centered academic environment. It will meet the educational, research, and information needs of students and staff, help develop independent learning and research skills, and support the academic activities of the faculty.

The modern four-story building is designed to feature functional reading halls capable of accommodating approximately 1,100 students simultaneously, as well as dedicated spaces for individual and group study, meetings, and academic collaboration. In addition to meeting the academic needs of the university and strengthening its overall potential, the library will also serve as an information hub for the regional community. It will promote scientific discussions and the exchange of knowledge and experience, strengthen ties between the university and the public, and contribute to the development of the socio-cultural environment in Garabagh.

The Innovation Center of Garabagh University will become one of the key infrastructure facilities for developing the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, promoting the practical application of research findings, and supporting modern technologies and innovative ideas. The Center will help develop students' creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, support their innovative initiatives, and expand university-industry cooperation. At the same time, the Center will play an important role in supporting initiatives that contribute to the socio-economic development of the Garabagh region, developing innovative solutions tailored to local needs, and fostering cooperation between the university, government agencies, the private sector, and other partners. The Center will also contribute to fostering a culture of innovation at the university, transforming scientific knowledge into economic and social value, and promoting technological development, entrepreneurship, and a knowledge-based economy in the Garabagh region.