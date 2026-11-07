War Update: 190 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Kostiantynivka Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook update on the situation as of 8:00 on Saturday, November 7, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 75 airstrikes, dropping 261 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian invaders deployed 6,903 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,184 shelling attacks, 53 of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russian attacks targeted Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bezsalivka, Bachivsk, Yastrubshchyna, Sopych, Kucherivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Kozache, Volfyne, Shalyhyne, Hirky, Vovkivka, Malushyne, and Boyaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region. Luzhky was hit by an airstrike.

Missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces struck one cluster of Russian personnel and military equipment, as well as two Russian UAV command posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched one airstrike involving six guided aerial bombs and carried out 73 attacks, four of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks near Ternova, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched three assaults toward Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops carried out eight attacks toward Druzheliubivka, Ivanivka, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched two attacks near Orikhuvatka and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 15 attacks were recorded. Russian invaders launched offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Novohryhorivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Vilne.

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Russian forces launched five attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, attempting to advance toward Vodianske, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops launched eight attacks, attempting to advance toward Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 7, 2026, amount to approximately 1,604,110 personnel.