Saratov Oil Refinery On Fire After Drone Attack In Russia Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by ASTRA, according to Ukrinform.

Local residents said that air raid sirens sounded at least twice in the city overnight and explosions could also be heard.

One eyewitness told ASTRA that more than 40 explosions were heard overnight in Saratov and Engels.

The regional governor, Roman Busargin, initially reported casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of the drone attack.

Based on a video published by an eyewitness, OSINT analysts from the ASTRA project identified the burning facility as the Saratov Oil Refinery.

The Saratov Oil Refinery, owned by Rosneft, is one of Russia's oldest oil-refining facilities. In 2023, it processed 4.8 million tons of crude oil.

The Saratov refinery has been targeted by Ukrainian attacks on several occasions. Damage sustained in the strikes has forced the facility to suspend operations multiple times, including in September 2026.

Overall, during the past night, Russian air defense forces“intercepted and destroyed” 411 UAVs over 10 Russian regions, occupied Crimea, the Sea of Azov, and the Black Sea, the Russian service of the BBC reported, citing a statement by Russia's Defense Ministry.

Zelensky: Ukraine determines its next responses to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

As Ukrinform reported, a group of drones attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, southern Russia, overnight on November 6, causing a fire, according to media reports.

Photos: Exilenova+