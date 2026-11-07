Deadly Roof Collapse Claims Lives Of Four Young Girls In Hangu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Four young girls were killed and three people, including the house owner Fazal Ghani, were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Jadeed Banda area of Hangu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Rescue 1122, emergency teams rushed to the scene in Jadeed Banda, within the jurisdiction of Doaba Police Station, after receiving information about the incident.

Rescue workers launched an operation to retrieve people trapped under the rubble. They pulled all four girls out, but they could not survive. Their bodies were later shifted to a hospital.

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According to police, construction work was underway in one of the rooms of the house, and debris was being placed on the roof of an adjacent room. The roof suddenly collapsed under the additional weight, trapping the four girls beneath the rubble and killing them.

SHO Doaba Police Station Wahid Noor said the house owner, Fazal Ghani, and two women were also injured in the incident. They were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.