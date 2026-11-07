2Nd Arab Christians Conference Condemns 2 Recent Terrorist Attacks In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-Attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Muhannad Shehadeh, participants in the Second Arab Christians Conference, which began Friday in Amman, "strongly" condemned and denounced the cowardly terrorist act that targeted citizens in Hammoud village in Karak Governorate and the other terrorist attack that claimed life of the martyr Jawad Al-Salayta.

In their remarks and discussions, the attedance said attacks on innocent people is an assault on the values ​​of the nation and humanity, which also targets the Kingdom's national fabric.

The attendees also affirmed these terrorist crimes will "only strengthen commitment to Jordan's unity and leadership," adding that Jordan will remain a model of national unity, and that such cowardly acts will neither undermine the cohesion of our society nor erode its deeply rooted values.

The participants noted that extremism is blind and doesn't distinct between Muslims and Christians, adding that Jordan will remain resilient against all attempts to sow discord, standing as an oasis of security and peace through its unity.

Throughout various crises and tragedies, Jordanians have proven their unity, bound by ties of brotherhood and honorable stances, sharing in both joys and sorrows, who stood united to defend the nation's security and preserve its dignity.

Titled "Authenticity of Faith and Arab Identity," the conference is organized by the Orthodox Society for Culture and Education, in cooperation with the Arab Christian initiative "Uruba" (Arabness).

The event features broad participation from Arab and international figures, including representatives from Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, as well as prominent political, economic, religious, and cultural personalities.

//Petra// AG