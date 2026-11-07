Armed Man Arrested Near White House Over Trump Threat
(MENAFN) A Venezuelan national is in custody after being arrested near the White House on suspicion of threatening to kill President Donald Trump, federal authorities said Friday.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Secret Service officers moved in on Thursday evening after spotting a man acting suspiciously inside a parked car in the U.S. capital, Washington, DC.
Authorities said the suspect then told officers that voices in his head had ordered him to travel to the capital and kill Trump.
A subsequent search of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, turned up three firearms, an AR-15-style rifle and two handguns, plus dozens of rounds of ammunition.
DHS identified the suspect as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos and described him as an illegal immigrant, the agency said.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Secret Service officers moved in on Thursday evening after spotting a man acting suspiciously inside a parked car in the U.S. capital, Washington, DC.
Authorities said the suspect then told officers that voices in his head had ordered him to travel to the capital and kill Trump.
A subsequent search of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, turned up three firearms, an AR-15-style rifle and two handguns, plus dozens of rounds of ammunition.
DHS identified the suspect as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos and described him as an illegal immigrant, the agency said.
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