Trump Signals Possible Changes To US Cabinet Without Naming Officials

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump has indicated that he may make changes to his cabinet, but declined to identify the departments or officials affected.

In excerpts from an interview with CBS program 60 Minutes, scheduled to air in full later on Saturday, Trump said he was pleased with his cabinet members but was considering "some changes", adding that he did not want to name anyone.

Asked whether he still had confidence in Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Trump replied that he did.

Hegseth is facing potential removal proceedings as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January, following significant gains in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Trump appointed close adviser Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff on Friday, replacing Susie Wiles. The move has been viewed by analysts as an early indication of a broader reshuffle among the president's advisers and cabinet officials appointed at the beginning of his second term.