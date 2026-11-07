Zelenskyy Warns Trump’s Proposed ‘Big Agreement’ Could Pose Dangers
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cautioned that a proposed "big agreement" mentioned earlier this week by US President Donald Trump to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end could carry significant risks.
“Between us, for me it’s not simple, and it can be dangerous,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN, an excerpt of which was released Friday, when asked about his understanding of the framework for a potential agreement proposed by Trump.
Trump confirmed Thursday that he had met Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev in the Oval Office, following Dmitriev's participation in an event hosted earlier that day by US First Lady Melania Trump at the White House.
Asked about the discussions, Trump declined to disclose details but expressed confidence that an agreement would eventually emerge.
"I can't tell you what I discussed. But I'm just telling you, it's going to be an agreement, it's going to be a big agreement. … It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled."
During Friday's interview, Zelenskyy acknowledged that numerous proposals and diplomatic discussions were underway, describing some of them as “useful and very important.” He also reiterated his support for establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine, followed by measures to reduce tensions.
However, he said Moscow had yet to provide any indication that it was prepared to take concrete steps toward peace.
“We didn’t see yet any kind of demonstration and signals from Russian side that they are ready to do something. … That’s why it’s dangerous,” he said.
Zelenskyy argued that when Russia avoids negotiations focused on resolving the conflict, it instead seeks to initiate discussions about establishing a new security framework for Europe. He described such an approach as potentially dangerous for the entire continent, particularly the European Union.
“We don’t want to have Yalta, Yalta 2. We are not ready for such (a) format. We don’t want to be divided by Russia,” he added, drawing a comparison with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where Allied leaders discussed the post-World War II political order in Europe.
The Ukrainian leader further stressed that national sovereignty and territorial integrity must remain fundamental principles in any settlement, arguing that neighboring countries must respect these rights to allow independent states to maintain their freedom and democratic systems.
“Between us, for me it’s not simple, and it can be dangerous,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN, an excerpt of which was released Friday, when asked about his understanding of the framework for a potential agreement proposed by Trump.
Trump confirmed Thursday that he had met Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev in the Oval Office, following Dmitriev's participation in an event hosted earlier that day by US First Lady Melania Trump at the White House.
Asked about the discussions, Trump declined to disclose details but expressed confidence that an agreement would eventually emerge.
"I can't tell you what I discussed. But I'm just telling you, it's going to be an agreement, it's going to be a big agreement. … It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled."
During Friday's interview, Zelenskyy acknowledged that numerous proposals and diplomatic discussions were underway, describing some of them as “useful and very important.” He also reiterated his support for establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine, followed by measures to reduce tensions.
However, he said Moscow had yet to provide any indication that it was prepared to take concrete steps toward peace.
“We didn’t see yet any kind of demonstration and signals from Russian side that they are ready to do something. … That’s why it’s dangerous,” he said.
Zelenskyy argued that when Russia avoids negotiations focused on resolving the conflict, it instead seeks to initiate discussions about establishing a new security framework for Europe. He described such an approach as potentially dangerous for the entire continent, particularly the European Union.
“We don’t want to have Yalta, Yalta 2. We are not ready for such (a) format. We don’t want to be divided by Russia,” he added, drawing a comparison with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where Allied leaders discussed the post-World War II political order in Europe.
The Ukrainian leader further stressed that national sovereignty and territorial integrity must remain fundamental principles in any settlement, arguing that neighboring countries must respect these rights to allow independent states to maintain their freedom and democratic systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment