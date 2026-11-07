US Issues Middle East Alert Over Houthi Attack Threat
(MENAFN) The US State Department on Friday urged Americans across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance, warning of a rising risk of armed attacks by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group.
“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region,” it said in an advisory on US social media platform X.
The agency also cautioned travelers to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and wider travel disruptions in the region.
It gave no details on the alleged threats.
“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region,” it said in an advisory on US social media platform X.
The agency also cautioned travelers to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and wider travel disruptions in the region.
It gave no details on the alleged threats.
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