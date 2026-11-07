With 58 Homes Sold In Two Years, Anica Pernes Of Virtual Properties Realty Returns 2522 Alcovy Club Dr In Dacula To Market At $1.1 Million

MENAFN - GetNews)"Anica Pernes, Realtor with Virtual Properties Realty, listing agent for 2522 Alcovy Club Dr in Dacula, Georgia."Pernes first sold the brick home in Alcovy Club in July 2025 and is now representing it again, with a full daylight basement already plumbed for a future kitchen and baths.

Dacula, Georgia - November 7, 2026 - Anica Pernes of Virtual Properties Realty has returned 2522 Alcovy Club Dr in Dacula to the market at $1,100,000. Pernes first sold the house in July 2025, and she is representing it again. She has closed 58 home sales over the past two years, according to Realtor.

"Looking at this magnificent home brings back the exact rush of pride I felt when I first sold it back in July 2025," Pernes said. "Every estate tells a story, but being a part of this property's very first chapter, watching it transition from a grand vision into a beloved sanctuary, will always hold a special place in my journey. Some homes you never forget."

The 2023 brick house has 4,878 square feet on a 0.62-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Alcovy Club subdivision in Gwinnett County. It has five bedrooms, four full baths and a half bath, 12-foot and coffered ceilings on the main level, three fireplaces and a three-car garage. The primary suite has its own fireplace, a separate flex room and two walk-in closets, and a second living room with a fireplace is upstairs.

Below the main house is a full daylight basement with 10-foot ceilings, a safe room and plumbing already stubbed for a kitchen and bathrooms, with interior and exterior entries. The grounds have a full irrigation system, and the house is brick on all four sides.

"Alcovy Club is made for the family whose heart is in the kitchen and whose doors are always open to loved ones," Pernes said. "It's for the host who imagines holiday mornings spent baking around the grand kitchen island, parents who crave the peace of a quiet cul-de-sac where kids can safely play, and anyone dreaming of a warm, beautifully crafted sanctuary with room for all of life's next chapters to unfold."

The listing follows Pernes's Nov. 5 feature on USA TODAY, which covered seven homes she represents in Monroe, Dacula and Winder, led by two 2026 houses on adjoining lots on Wall Road in Monroe.

About Anica Pernes

Anica Pernes is a Realtor with Virtual Properties Realty, working out of the Duluth office on Premiere Parkway, with 22 years in the industry. She started her career in Tampa, where Tampa Bay Magazine featured her in its "Women in Business, Leaders by Design" spotlight, and after the 2008 crash she founded Phoenix Remodeling and worked in the field on flooring, stonework and hardcoat stucco.

About Virtual Properties Realty

Virtual Properties Realty is a residential brokerage headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, co-founded by Steve Wagner and Karen Burks and operated as part of United Real Estate. Its agents help buyers and sellers across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, from first homes to luxury estates. The company is built around giving its agents the tools and support to serve their clients from listing to closing.