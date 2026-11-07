Akram Law Provides Calgary DUI Lawyer Services For Individuals Facing Impaired Driving Charges

MENAFN - GetNews) Calgary criminal defence lawyer Khalid Akram provides personalized legal representation for impaired driving offences, breathalyzer disputes, and Alberta Immediate Roadside Sanctions.

CALGARY, AB - November 7, 2026 - Akram Law, a Calgary-based criminal defence law firm led by Khalid Akram, is highlighting its legal services for individuals facing impaired driving charges and related driving offences in Alberta. Through its dedicated Calgary DUI Lawyer services, the firm helps clients understand their legal rights, evaluate evidence, challenge charges, and navigate the criminal justice system.

Impaired driving allegations can create significant legal and personal challenges. Depending on the circumstances, individuals may face driver's licence suspensions, financial penalties, criminal proceedings, and restrictions affecting employment or travel. Akram Law provides case-specific legal guidance to help individuals understand these potential consequences and their available defence options.

Legal Representation for Calgary Impaired Driving Charges

Khalid Akram, the founding lawyer of Akram Law, has practised law since 2015. His criminal defence practice includes representing individuals charged with alcohol-related impaired driving, drug-impaired driving, driving with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration, and refusing to provide a legally required breath sample.

The firm's approach begins with a detailed assessment of each client's circumstances, including the events surrounding the traffic stop, police investigation, testing procedures, and evidence collected.

Akram examines whether law enforcement officers followed applicable legal requirements and whether the available evidence supports the allegations.

This approach may involve reviewing police reports, breath-testing documentation, witness statements, and potential violations of constitutional rights.

Addressing Breathalyzer Evidence and Police Procedures

Breathalyzer results and police observations often play important roles in impaired driving prosecutions. However, the reliability and admissibility of evidence depend on the circumstances of each investigation.

Akram Law evaluates breath-testing procedures, equipment-related records where relevant, and the timing of alcohol measurements. The firm also examines observations made by investigating officers and considers whether alternative explanations may be relevant to the defence.

For individuals accused of refusing or failing to provide a breath sample, the firm reviews the circumstances surrounding the demand and any legally relevant medical or procedural issues.

By examining these details, Akram Law develops defence strategies tailored to individual cases rather than relying on a standardized approach.

Assistance with Alberta Immediate Roadside Sanctions

In addition to criminal proceedings, Alberta's Immediate Roadside Sanctions program can impose administrative consequences on drivers under specified circumstances.

These measures may include immediate driving restrictions, financial penalties, and other requirements, depending on the applicable sanction.

Individuals seeking to challenge certain roadside sanctions generally have seven days to request a review. Understanding the applicable deadline is important because administrative proceedings operate separately from criminal court matters.

Akram Law assists clients in reviewing roadside sanctions, evaluating available grounds for reconsideration, and preparing applications within applicable deadlines.

The firm emphasizes the importance of seeking legal advice promptly after receiving an impaired driving charge or roadside sanction.

Personalized Criminal Defence and Free Initial Consultations

Akram Law offers free initial consultations to individuals seeking guidance about impaired driving allegations. During the consultation, prospective clients can discuss their circumstances, learn about the legal process, and explore potential representation options.

The firm's services include evidence assessment, defence planning, court representation, and assistance with applicable roadside sanction reviews.

Through its Calgary office, Akram Law continues to provide criminal defence representation focused on protecting clients' legal rights and ensuring that each case receives individual attention.

About Akram Law

Akram Law is a criminal defence law firm based in Calgary, Alberta. Founded by lawyer Khalid Akram, the firm represents clients facing impaired driving, assault, drug offences, theft, fraud, and other criminal allegations.