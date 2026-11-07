Divorcego Offers Affordable Cheap Divorce Lawyer Services Across Ontario With Flat-Fee Pricing

MENAFN - GetNews) Ontario family law firm provides online divorce services starting at $450, helping couples manage uncontested divorce proceedings with transparent legal fees and professional assistance.

TORONTO, ON - November 7, 2026 - DivorceGO, an Ontario family law service, offers affordable divorce solutions for individuals seeking a straightforward and cost-effective way to end their marriage. With transparent flat-fee pricing, virtual consultations, and lawyer-assisted divorce applications, the firm provides access to a cheap divorce lawyer for clients throughout Ontario.

Divorce proceedings can involve significant expenses, particularly when spouses disagree about property division, parenting arrangements, or financial support. However, individuals pursuing a simple or uncontested divorce may have access to more affordable legal services.

DivorceGO addresses these needs through fixed-price divorce packages designed to reduce uncertainty about legal costs while helping eligible clients complete the required court procedures.

Affordable Divorce Packages with Transparent Pricing

DivorceGO currently offers two primary service packages for individuals seeking an affordable divorce in Ontario.

The Divorce Paperwork Package costs $450, covering the initial consultation and preparation of the necessary divorce documents. Clients are responsible for filing their paperwork, completing court procedures, and paying applicable government fees.

The Complete Divorce Package costs $850, covering document preparation, court filing and processing, service of documents where required, and obtaining the final divorce order.

The mandatory government court filing fee of $669 and applicable taxes are additional. Eligible individuals may qualify for a court fee waiver.

By publishing its fees upfront, DivorceGO allows clients to evaluate the costs before beginning proceedings.

Online Divorce Services Available Throughout Ontario

DivorceGO provides a fully virtual divorce process, allowing eligible clients to complete much of the required paperwork without visiting a law office.

Individuals can submit an online application, communicate with the legal team remotely, and sign documents electronically using DocuSign on their computers or smartphones.

The service is available across Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Hamilton, Ottawa, London, Kitchener, and surrounding communities.

Clients who prefer in-person assistance can also visit DivorceGO's offices in Toronto and Mississauga.

This combination of online accessibility and physical office locations gives individuals flexibility when arranging legal assistance around employment, family responsibilities, and personal schedules.

Legal Assistance for Simple and Uncontested Divorce

A simple divorce generally involves an application seeking only the dissolution of a marriage, without asking the court to decide additional issues such as property division or parenting arrangements.

DivorceGO assists eligible clients with preparing divorce applications, completing supporting documents, arranging service where necessary, and filing the required materials with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The firm's cheap divorce lawyer service is particularly relevant for spouses who have already resolved outstanding family law matters or do not require the court to determine contested issues.

Although some uncontested divorce applications may be completed within two to four months, actual processing times depend on court schedules, documentation, service requirements, and individual circumstances.

Free Consultations and Lawyer-Assisted Divorce Services

DivorceGO offers free initial phone consultations for individuals considering divorce proceedings.

During these consultations, prospective clients can discuss their circumstances, understand the available packages, and determine whether a simple or uncontested divorce service is appropriate.

DivorceGO provides lawyer-assisted divorce services rather than relying exclusively on document preparation.

The firm also assists clients with other family law matters, including separation agreements, prenuptial agreements, and related legal services.

About DivorceGO

DivorceGO is an Ontario divorce and family law service. With offices in Toronto and Mississauga, the firm provides affordable divorce services, online applications, flat-fee pricing, and free initial consultations to clients across Ontario.