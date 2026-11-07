Tamil Nadu CM Sanctions Rs 2000 Crore For Free Laptops To College Students

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for the implementation of the Vetri Laptop Scheme, aimed at providing free laptops to students pursuing higher education in government and government-aided institutions across the state.

The government has issued an order granting administrative approval and outlining detailed guidelines for the implementation of the scheme, which was announced in the 2026–27 state budget.

The initiative is intended to strengthen digital literacy, improve technical skills and provide students from economically disadvantaged families with better access to modern educational resources.

According to the government, laptops have become essential learning tools in an increasingly digital educational environment, enabling students to participate in online classes, acquire specialised skills and prepare for employment opportunities. Under the scheme, first- and second-year undergraduate and diploma students enrolled in government and government-aided colleges during the 2026–27 academic year will be eligible to receive free laptops.

The beneficiaries will include students pursuing arts and science, engineering, polytechnic, industrial training, medicine, veterinary science, fisheries, agriculture and law courses.

The government has also extended the scheme to third- and fourth-year students pursuing professional courses who did not receive laptops during the previous academic year, 2025–26.

Recognising the specific technical requirements of engineering education, the government has decided to provide engineering students with higher-performance laptops equipped with Intel Core i5 processors or equivalent technology.

To ensure effective implementation, a high-level steering committee headed by Chief Minister Vijay will be constituted to supervise the programme, monitor progress and coordinate activities among the departments concerned.

The Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) has been entrusted with procuring laptops that meet the prescribed quality standards and technical specifications. The government expects the initiative to particularly benefit students belonging to lower-income and middle-income families who may otherwise struggle to purchase computers required for their studies.

Officials said the scheme would help bridge the digital divide between students from different socioeconomic backgrounds while strengthening their ability to compete in an increasingly technology-driven employment market.

The Vijay government described the Vetri Laptop Scheme as a significant step towards improving educational accessibility, promoting skill development and preparing Tamil Nadu's younger generation for emerging opportunities in the digital economy.