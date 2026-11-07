J&K Crime Branch Chargesheets Couple In Rs 3.55 Crore Property Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 7 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu of the J&K Crime Branch said on Saturday that it has filed a charge sheet against a couple in the Rs 3.55 crore property fraud case.

A Crime Branch statement said on Saturday that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, Jammu, has filed the charge sheet against a man and his wife in an alleged Rs 3.55 crore property fraud case involving a residential plot and house in Sainik Colony.

The accused have been identified as Peary Lal Koul and his wife Nirmala Koul, residents of Sainik Colony, Jammu.

The charge sheet has been filed before the competent court under Sections 318 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the Crime Branch, the case was registered following a complaint by Dr Ajay Wakhloo, Director of Ankur Maitrika Hospital, who alleged that the accused had agreed to sell him a residential plot along with a constructed house in Sainik Colony for Rs 3.55 crore. An agreement to sell the property was executed on February 21, 2025.

However, the complainant later alleged that the property had already been mortgaged with Jammu and Kashmir Bank against outstanding loan liabilities, a fact that was allegedly concealed by the accused.

The investigation, led by DySP Vishal Sharma, established that the complainant had transferred approximately Rs 3.55 crore through bank transactions, cheques and cash to facilitate the deal and clear the mortgage, the Crime Branch said.

After collecting oral, documentary and financial evidence, the EOW filed the charge sheet before the competent court for judicial determination.

The EOW investigates high-profile economic offences that require technological backup and dedicated full-time teams of investigators. Territorial police deployed for maintenance of law and order and anti-terrorist operations in the union territory do not have time to deploy full-time teams of investigators for such crimes.