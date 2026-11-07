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Iran Says It Downed US MQ-9 Drone Over Qeshm


Date: 2026-11-07 03:00:51

(MENAFN) Iran’s army claimed on Friday that its air defense force shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island, the latest reported clash in the tense standoff with Washington.

The army’s public relations office said the aircraft was targeted and destroyed by “advanced systems” operating within the integrated air defense network, a news agency reported. The statement branded the drone as belonging to the “invading American enemy” and described the US military as a “terrorist army.”

The US did not comment on the claim.

Qeshm, Iran’s largest island, sits in the southern province of Hormozgan, close to the northern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has repeatedly reported intercepting US drones above Qeshm and nearby waters. The tensions stem from a US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28 and remains unresolved, despite a June memorandum aimed at a comprehensive peace deal.

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