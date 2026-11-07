Macklemore Says Nine Major US Arenas Reject Palestine Benefit Concerts
(MENAFN) American rapper Macklemore said Friday that nine prominent venues across the United States had refused to host concerts supporting Palestine, alleging that organizers withdrew their offers after discovering the events were part of his Free Palestine benefit tour.
In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning musician said he had intended to bring the tour to the US following successful performances in Dublin, Paris and London.
“After weeks of reaching out, nine major American arenas have turned us down,” he wrote, listing Madison Square Garden, Prudential Center, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, CryptoArena, Chase Center and Climate Pledge Arena.
Macklemore explained that his team had secured potential dates at the venues through the end of the year by mid-September. However, he said those opportunities were withdrawn after venue operators learned that the concerts would raise funds for Palestine.
“The doors were closed,” he said, describing the situation as unprecedented throughout his more than 20-year touring career.
The rapper accused influential figures in the entertainment business of trying to restrict artists who openly express support for Palestinians, arguing that financial considerations were being placed above freedom of expression.
“We live in a country that prides itself on freedom of speech,” he wrote, questioning why wealthy individuals had the authority to decide which causes artists could publicly support.
He also condemned efforts to intimidate and silence pro-Palestinian voices, expressing regret that he had not spoken out about similar incidents sooner.
Reflecting on the European leg of the tour, Macklemore highlighted three sold-out performances that attracted tens of thousands of attendees and featured more than 40 artists and speakers advocating for Palestinian rights.
Despite the difficulties in securing American venues, he pledged to continue arranging fundraising concerts, potentially holding future events outside the United States.
“Our commitment to raising funds and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people remains the same,” he said.
“We will build our own stages.”
In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning musician said he had intended to bring the tour to the US following successful performances in Dublin, Paris and London.
“After weeks of reaching out, nine major American arenas have turned us down,” he wrote, listing Madison Square Garden, Prudential Center, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, CryptoArena, Chase Center and Climate Pledge Arena.
Macklemore explained that his team had secured potential dates at the venues through the end of the year by mid-September. However, he said those opportunities were withdrawn after venue operators learned that the concerts would raise funds for Palestine.
“The doors were closed,” he said, describing the situation as unprecedented throughout his more than 20-year touring career.
The rapper accused influential figures in the entertainment business of trying to restrict artists who openly express support for Palestinians, arguing that financial considerations were being placed above freedom of expression.
“We live in a country that prides itself on freedom of speech,” he wrote, questioning why wealthy individuals had the authority to decide which causes artists could publicly support.
He also condemned efforts to intimidate and silence pro-Palestinian voices, expressing regret that he had not spoken out about similar incidents sooner.
Reflecting on the European leg of the tour, Macklemore highlighted three sold-out performances that attracted tens of thousands of attendees and featured more than 40 artists and speakers advocating for Palestinian rights.
Despite the difficulties in securing American venues, he pledged to continue arranging fundraising concerts, potentially holding future events outside the United States.
“Our commitment to raising funds and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people remains the same,” he said.
“We will build our own stages.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment