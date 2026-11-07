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Trump Vows Cabinet Shake-Up After GOP Midterm Losses


Date: 2026-11-07 02:59:59

(MENAFN) Donald Trump said on Friday he intends to shake up his Cabinet, days after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, signaling a possible reshuffle of his top team.

Asked during an interview with a major US television news program whether he plans to fire anyone, the president answered: “I do, yeah. Little bit.”

“I love my Cabinet. I think they’re good,” he said. “But I’ll … be doing maybe a few changes.”

The comments follow his announcement that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will take over as White House chief of staff, succeeding Susie Wiles.

Wiles, who has served as Trump’s chief of staff, will move to Trump’s political operation as part of the shake-up.

The interview is set to air on Sunday.

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