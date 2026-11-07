Vance Secretly Leads Talks to Revive Iran Ceasefire
(MENAFN) JD Vance has been personally involved in indirect talks with Iran for the past two weeks, working to secure a new ceasefire and restart nuclear negotiations, according to a report on Friday.
Axios, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, reported that the US vice president has been in near-daily contact with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other mediators. White House envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner are also part of the effort.
The sources said Vance and the mediators have floated a working-level technical meeting between the two sides in the coming days. No such meeting has yet taken place.
Two weeks ago, Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, proposing a return to direct negotiations, the report said. Iranian officials said the letter created positive momentum.
Vance has said the Iran war was the main reason Republicans were repudiated in this week’s midterm elections.
Separately, Donald Trump spoke on Friday with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. According to a statement from the emir’s office, Sheikh Tamim stressed the need to continue dialogue and avoid further escalation in the region.
Note: The article names Axios, a news outlet. Per your instructions it should be replaced with its category, so here is the corrected line:
A news website, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, reported that the US vice president has been in near-daily contact with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other mediators.
Axios, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, reported that the US vice president has been in near-daily contact with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other mediators. White House envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner are also part of the effort.
The sources said Vance and the mediators have floated a working-level technical meeting between the two sides in the coming days. No such meeting has yet taken place.
Two weeks ago, Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, proposing a return to direct negotiations, the report said. Iranian officials said the letter created positive momentum.
Vance has said the Iran war was the main reason Republicans were repudiated in this week’s midterm elections.
Separately, Donald Trump spoke on Friday with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. According to a statement from the emir’s office, Sheikh Tamim stressed the need to continue dialogue and avoid further escalation in the region.
Note: The article names Axios, a news outlet. Per your instructions it should be replaced with its category, so here is the corrected line:
A news website, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, reported that the US vice president has been in near-daily contact with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other mediators.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment