US Offers USD20M Reward for Tips on Iran Nuclear Program
(MENAFN) The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday that the Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $20 million for information on Iran’s nuclear program, as Washington steps up its push for intelligence on Tehran’s activities.
CENTCOM made the offer in a post on US social media platform X: “Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program,” it said.
According to the post, the information sought could cover facilities, equipment and associated personnel, including those in the scientific community, as well as their movements.
CENTCOM also shared a link to the Rewards for Justice website, where people with tips can submit them directly.
CENTCOM made the offer in a post on US social media platform X: “Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program,” it said.
According to the post, the information sought could cover facilities, equipment and associated personnel, including those in the scientific community, as well as their movements.
CENTCOM also shared a link to the Rewards for Justice website, where people with tips can submit them directly.
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