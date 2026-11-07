New Zealand Election Polls Close as Vote Counting Gets Underway
(MENAFN) Polling stations across New Zealand closed at 7 pm Saturday (0600 GMT), marking the end of voting in the country's general election, after opening at 9 am (2000 GMT Friday).
The counting of ballots started shortly after polling ended, with preliminary results expected to be released later Saturday. The final results are scheduled for publication by Nov. 27.
The election features a contest between the governing National Party and the center-left opposition Labour Party, with several other political groups also seeking parliamentary representation.
Other prominent participants include the Green Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First. Smaller parties, including Te Pati Maori and the Opportunity Party, are also competing for votes.
The Free Palestine Party is among the newer entrants in the race. Its leader, Paul Hopkinson, said earlier this year that the party intends to make the Palestinian issue a prominent part of the election campaign.
The counting of ballots started shortly after polling ended, with preliminary results expected to be released later Saturday. The final results are scheduled for publication by Nov. 27.
The election features a contest between the governing National Party and the center-left opposition Labour Party, with several other political groups also seeking parliamentary representation.
Other prominent participants include the Green Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First. Smaller parties, including Te Pati Maori and the Opportunity Party, are also competing for votes.
The Free Palestine Party is among the newer entrants in the race. Its leader, Paul Hopkinson, said earlier this year that the party intends to make the Palestinian issue a prominent part of the election campaign.
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