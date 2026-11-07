Saudi Air Defenses Destroy Houthi Missile Aimed at Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Saturday that its air defenses shot down a cruise missile fired by the Houthis at the Riyadh region.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement on US social media platform X: “Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region,” he said.
The announcement comes as hostilities between the coalition and Yemen’s Houthi group continue to escalate.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The group had seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country the year before.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement on US social media platform X: “Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region,” he said.
The announcement comes as hostilities between the coalition and Yemen’s Houthi group continue to escalate.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The group had seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country the year before.
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