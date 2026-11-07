Heavy Rain Floods Gaza Displacement Camps, Wall Collapse Injures Two Palestinians
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were injured after a wall collapsed at a building previously damaged by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, as heavy rainfall and cold weather added to the difficulties facing displaced residents.
Eyewitnesses reported that thousands of displacement tents were flooded by rain in several areas across the territory. The affected locations included areas near Gaza City's port, west of Deir al-Balah, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, as well as Jabalia and Beit Lahia.
The flooding followed the arrival of a low-pressure system accompanied by cold air and heavy rainfall, worsening conditions for thousands of Palestinians living in temporary shelters.
Many displaced families are staying in worn-out tents that offer little protection against rain and low temperatures. The shelters also lack adequate heating, leaving residents exposed to harsh weather conditions as they continue to live amid the widespread destruction of homes and essential infrastructure.
The latest weather conditions have further complicated the situation for families forced from their homes by Israel's military campaign, with damaged buildings and inadequate shelter leaving many vulnerable to rainfall and collapsing structures.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, while causing extensive destruction to civilian buildings, homes and infrastructure across the territory.
Eyewitnesses reported that thousands of displacement tents were flooded by rain in several areas across the territory. The affected locations included areas near Gaza City's port, west of Deir al-Balah, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, as well as Jabalia and Beit Lahia.
The flooding followed the arrival of a low-pressure system accompanied by cold air and heavy rainfall, worsening conditions for thousands of Palestinians living in temporary shelters.
Many displaced families are staying in worn-out tents that offer little protection against rain and low temperatures. The shelters also lack adequate heating, leaving residents exposed to harsh weather conditions as they continue to live amid the widespread destruction of homes and essential infrastructure.
The latest weather conditions have further complicated the situation for families forced from their homes by Israel's military campaign, with damaged buildings and inadequate shelter leaving many vulnerable to rainfall and collapsing structures.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, while causing extensive destruction to civilian buildings, homes and infrastructure across the territory.
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