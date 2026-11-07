Ghaziabad Police Outpost Blast Handiwork Of Extremists, Alleges Giriraj Singh Questions Owaisi's Silence

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday alleged that the explosion at a police outpost in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was the handiwork of Muslim extremists and questioned the silence of Muslim leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, over the incident.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said that there was no hatred or fear of Muslims in the country, but maintained that extremist elements must be opposed.

"The blast in Ghaziabad is the handiwork of Muslim extremists. We have neither hatred nor fear of Muslims in the country, but we certainly oppose extremist Muslims. This blast has been carried out by extremists, yet no Muslim leader has spoken out against it so far. Where is Asaduddin Owaisi? Why is he silent?" he said.

The claim has not been independently verified as yet and police and the ATS are conducting an investigation into the blast.

He further accused Owaisi of remaining silent over the incident and alleged that some political leaders were reluctant to condemn such acts because of their electoral interests.

"Owaisi wants the same things that those responsible for such blasts want. But they should not try to intimidate India or Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is not someone who will be frightened. Do not try to create fear in Uttar Pradesh and project an Abdul as Chief Minister," Singh said.

Questioning the absence of strong condemnation from Muslim leaders, the Union Minister said that members of the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh should publicly denounce the explosion.

"Why is no one speaking out against this blast? In my view, if Muslims in the country and in Uttar Pradesh are not condemning it, it amounts to silent support for the extremists responsible. The Muslims of Uttar Pradesh should come out on the streets and condemn the blast. If they do not, it suggests tacit support," he said.

Singh also targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that their silence was motivated by vote-bank politics.

"Whether it is Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav or Rahul Gandhi, they remain silent because they want Muslim votes," he claimed.

A powerful explosion was reported at the Vasundhara police outpost, under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad, late on Friday night, triggering panic in the surrounding locality.

The intensity of the blast shattered windowpanes and damaged air-conditioning units installed at the police outpost. The sound was reportedly heard from a considerable distance.

No police personnel were present inside the outpost at the time of the explosion.

However, a 20-year-old food delivery executive, identified as Vishal, sustained injuries after shattered glass struck him. He was making a delivery when the explosion occurred. A resident of Arthala in Ghaziabad, he was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi's Surya Nagar for treatment.

Following the incident, police personnel and officials from various investigative agencies rushed to the spot. A forensic team and the bomb disposal squad were also called in to examine the site and collect evidence.

Police are investigating the incident from all possible angles. The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear and will be established after a detailed forensic examination and analysis of the evidence collected from the scene.

Further investigation is underway.