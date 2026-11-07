Two Policemen Arrested In Karnataka's Mangaluru For Allegedly Extorting Electrician

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 7 (IANS) In a concerning development, two police personnel attached to the Mangaluru South police station in Karnataka were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting and extorting money from an electrician while on patrol in a Hoysala police vehicle.

The arrested personnel have been identified as Shivraj and Hiranna Benni. A court has remanded both of them to judicial custody. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by Raviraj, a resident of Vittal who works as an electrician in Mangaluru.

According to the complaint, Raviraj was returning home after completing his walk at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru when the two policemen, who arrived in a Hoysala vehicle, allegedly stopped him and assaulted him.

The complainant alleged that the policemen took away his mobile phone and removed Rs 300 kept inside its cover. They allegedly abused and threatened him before leaving the spot.

The following day, Hiranna Benni and Shivraj allegedly returned in the Hoysala vehicle and subjected Raviraj to further harassment. According to the complaint, they took two ATM cards belonging to Karnataka Bank and Union Bank, Rs 1,000 in cash and his motorcycle key, which were kept in his mobile phone cover and in their possession.

The policemen allegedly obtained the password from Raviraj's mobile phone and checked his bank account balance. They allegedly demanded Rs 2,000 from him and threatened to register a case and send him to jail if he failed to pay the amount.

The complaint also names another police personnel, Umanath, who allegedly took custody of Raviraj's motorcycle and demanded money from him. Raviraj alleged that he was abused, threatened and forced to hand over cash.

Based on Raviraj's complaint, an FIR was registered at the Pandeshwar police station.

Following the complaint, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Reddy directed action against the accused personnel, leading to the arrest of Shivraj and Hiranna Benni. Both have been remanded to judicial custody by a court.

An investigation is continuing against Umanath in connection with the allegations.

The incident has drawn attention as the personnel, who were allegedly on patrol in a police vehicle, have themselves been accused of assault, intimidation and extortion.