Tamil Nadu Sets Up High Level Investment Commission To Fast Track Projects, Tap Global Opportunities

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) In a major initiative to accelerate industrial growth and attract investments, the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, has established a high-level Investment Promotion Commission (TNIPC) headed by the Chief Secretary.

The new body will coordinate investment proposals, expedite administrative clearances and facilitate projects emerging from India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

The commission will also focus on attracting investments from the Tamil diaspora across the world and strengthening the state's position as a preferred destination for domestic and international investors.

The initiative forms part of Tamil Nadu's ambitious plan to transform itself into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036.

The government has recognised that securing investment commitments alone will not achieve this objective unless proposed projects are implemented within stipulated timelines.

The Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department constituted the commission under the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation (Amendment) Act, 2026, which came into force on November 3.

The Industries Secretary will function as the member-convener, while senior officials representing finance, industries, energy, environment, revenue, housing, urban development and information technology will serve as members.

The commission will also include senior representatives from departments handling MSMEs, taxation, labour, skill development, water resources and municipal administration.

Officials from land administration, land reforms, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's investment promotion agency, will also be part of the commission.

The government expects the new institutional mechanism to improve coordination among departments responsible for land allocation, infrastructure development, electricity, water supply and environmental clearances.

A major objective is to reduce administrative delays that frequently arise between the signing of investment agreements and the commencement of commercial operations.

The initiative assumes significance as Tamil Nadu intensifies efforts to expand its export economy by taking advantage of India's growing network of international trade agreements.

The state has set an ambitious merchandise export target of $72 billion for 2026-27, compared with the existing level of $59 billion.

District-specific export targets have also been formulated for all 38 districts to encourage wider participation by manufacturers, farmers, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The commission is expected to provide a coordinated administrative framework for translating investment proposals into operational industrial projects, generating employment and strengthening Tamil Nadu's competitiveness in international markets.