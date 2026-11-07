Leading AI Builders Make Massive Commitments On VAST-Powered Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) $10B committed from VAST's Top 14 customers in 2026 alone;
To meet surging demand, VAST aligns more than 200 exabytes of flash supply through 2029 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
The progress VAST has made:
To meet surging demand, VAST aligns more than 200 exabytes of flash supply through 2029 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai – Nov, 2026 – On the back of the biggest buildout in data infrastructure history, VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, today announced that it is at the center of many of the largest deployments in this space. In the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, just 14 of the more than 1,000 companies VAST serves have made more than $10 billion in aggregate commitments for VAST Data software and supporting platform hardware. The scale and breadth of these investments have no known precedent in the history of data infrastructure and signal that VAST is leading the world in this explosive buildout of superintelligent systems. The VAST AI OS is the platform of choice for leading AI clouds and frontier AI labs to enable scalable AI training and inference. In 2026, the expansion of AI use cases and the realization of the value of superintelligent systems has reinforced the mandate for organizations to build with industrial-grade storage and database infrastructure to support GPUs and AI accelerators.
The progress VAST has made:
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14 customers have each committed over $100M in VAST Data-powered system build outs
Four of those 14 customers have each committed over $1B this year
VAST Data-powered systems now support 9 of the top 10 frontier AI labs
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